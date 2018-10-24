Seasoned Sales Leader Joins Corelight as Vice President of Global Sales

Nick Oberhuber brings more than two decades of technology sales leadership experience and relationships to Corelight



SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corelight, providers of the most powerful network visibility solution for cybersecurity, today announced Nick Oberhuber joins the executive team as vice president of global sales. Oberhuber will lead the company's sales organization with a focus on accelerating revenue, expanding the sales team, building channel relationships, expanding the global sales footprint and increasing routes to market for this growing cybersecurity startup.

"Corelight is growing rapidly and beginning to make its mark outside North America," said Greg Bell, CEO of Corelight. "Nick is an exceptional sales leader, and a terrific fit for Corelight as we tackle a range of new challenges. His proven ability to build high-performance teams, drive revenue growth, and create strong relationships with discerning customers will be instrumental in helping us to grow our business worldwide. We are very happy to have him join the team."

Prior to joining Corelight, Oberhuber was vice president of eastern U.S. and EMEA sales for Cohesity where he oversaw the expansion of the eastern region from $200,000 in revenues to more than $100 million in annual run rate. He has also held sales leadership positions at 3PAR through its acquisition by HPE in 2010 for $2.4 billion, and Actifio. Oberhuber serves on the advisory boards of Cohesity, Diamanti and Memverge.

"As I look at the cybersecurity space, there are many vendors that are attacking different elements, yet customers in general still feel exposed because they have not had the right mechanism in place to truly see what data is on their network," said Oberhuber. "I believe that Corelight fills this gap and offers a foundational piece for the overall network security stack. With Corelight, customers can finally access a comprehensive set of data that will help to eliminate the complexity around protecting their organization from attack. I am excited to be joining the team."

Today's news follows the company's recent announcement that it has secured $25 million in Series B funding led by General Catalyst Partners, and the addition of two key executives: Richard Bejtlich as principal security strategist and Joy Bonaguro as head of people, operations and data . The company also recently launched the Corelight Virtual Sensor, which enables more pervasive monitoring and allows organizations to flexibly monitor traffic at speeds up to 2 Gbps and is scalable across four reference configurations for VMware.

About Corelight

Corelight delivers the most powerful network visibility solutions for information security professionals, helping them understand network traffic and defend their organizations more effectively. Corelight solutions are built on the Zeek framework ( formerly known as "Bro" ), the powerful and widely-used open source network analysis framework that generates actionable, real-time data for thousands of security teams worldwide. Zeek data has become the ‘gold standard' for incident response, threat hunting, and forensics in large enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Corelight makes a family of network sensors — both physical and virtual, at every scale — that take the pain out of deploying open-source Zeek by adding integrations and capabilities large organizations need. The Zeek project was initially developed at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), and has been supported by the US Department of Energy (DOE), the National Science Foundation (NSF), and the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI). Corelight is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.corelight.com or follow @corelight_inc.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Kylie Heintz

KMH Communications for Corelight

kylie@corelight.com

408-505-1078