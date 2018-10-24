Hemispherx to Present at the Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB), an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology, today announced that CEO Thomas K. Equels will present at the Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Fla. on October 29-30, 2018.



Mr. Equels will be presenting and meeting one-on-one with investors. His presentation will focus on the company's significant advancements with its Ampligen oncology program and Ampligen's potential use as an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of multiple types of cancer.

"This has been a priority for our company — and me personally — since I became CEO in 2016," said Mr. Equels in a recent letter to stockholders. "We have remained focused on fulfilling our promises to advance these important clinical goals. I am pleased to announce that we are supporting six separate clinical studies in eight solid tumors at major research institutions."

Related:

Hemispherx Outlines Ampligen Combination Therapy Clinical Study Strategy for the Treatment of Multiple Cancers in Letter to Stockholders

Hemispherx Biopharma Signs Clinical Trial Agreement with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to Study Ampligen in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors in a Phase IIa Study in Urothelial Carcinoma, Renal Cell Carcinoma and Melanoma

About Hemispherx Biopharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. is an immuno-pharma R&D and emerging commercial growth company focused on unmet medical needs in immunology. Hemispherx's flagship products include the Argentina-approved drug rintatolimod (trade names Ampligen® or Rintamod®) and the FDA-approved drug Alferon N Injection®. Based on results of published, peer-reviewed pre-clinical studies and a clinical trial, Hemispherx believes that Ampligen® may have broad-spectrum anti-viral and anti-cancer properties. Clinical trials of Ampligen® already conducted by Hemispherx include studies of the potential treatment of cancer patients with renal cell carcinoma and malignant melanoma. These and other potential uses will require additional clinical trials to generate the safety and effectiveness data necessary to support regulatory approval. Rintatolimod is a double-stranded RNA being developed for globally important debilitating diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.hemispherx.net . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

Contact

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc.

Phone: 800-778-4042

Email: IR@hemispherx.net

Or

LHA Investor Relations

Miriam Weber Miller

Phone: 212-838-3777

Email: mmiller@lhai.com