goeasy Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians a path to a better tomorrow, today will hold a conference call with shareholders, analysts, and portfolio managers on Thursday, November 8, 2018. A Press Release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Time: 11:00am EST

Dial-in: US/Canada toll-free 1-866-219-5269 / International 1-703-736-7431

Passcode: 3075328 please dial in the passcode, followed by # to enter the call

Webcast: http://investors.goeasy.com/

Media are invited to listen to the call by telephone or through the webcast. For questions, media may contact David Ingram, CEO at 905-272-2788.

After the conference call, a recording will be available until November 22, 2018 by calling 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode number 3075328.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol ‘GSY'.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788