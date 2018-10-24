MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2018 Revenues of $101.4 Million, Operating Income of $46.4 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.02

Third Quarter Financial Highlights*

Revenues of $101.4 million, up 6.1%

Expenses of $55.0 million, including $1.9 million of duplicate occupancy expense

Diluted EPS of $1.02, up 13.3%

Trading volume of $385.5 billion, up 11.2%

Open Trading™ volume of $88.3 billion, up 58.3%

*All comparisons versus third quarter 2017.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"Strong market share gains across our core products and increased Open Trading activity led to a solid increase in trading volume in the third quarter in spite of quiet credit trading conditions," said Rick McVey, Chairman and CEO of MarketAxess. "Product diversification is evident in the results with a record 9.2% estimated high-yield market share, 22% year-on-year increase in emerging market trading volume and a 28% increase in Eurobond volumes. We are encouraged by the improvement in market conditions for credit trading that we started to see in September."

Third Quarter Results

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased 6.1% to $101.4 million, compared to $95.6 million for the third quarter of 2017. Operating income was $46.4 million, compared to $46.6 million for the third quarter of 2017, a decrease of 0.5%. Operating margin was 45.8%, compared to 48.8% for the third quarter of 2017. Net income totaled $38.6 million, or $1.02 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $34.1 million, or $0.90 per share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Commission revenue for the third quarter of 2018 increased 4.9% to $90.5 million, compared to $86.3 million for the third quarter of 2017. Variable transaction fees were $66.0 million on total trading volume of $385.5 billion for the third quarter of 2018, compared to variable transaction fees of $65.9 million on total trading volume of $346.8 billion for the third quarter of 2017. U.S. high-grade trading volume as a percentage of FINRA's high-grade TRACE trading volume increased to an estimated 17.5% for the third quarter of 2018, compared to an estimated 17.2% for the third quarter of 2017.

All other revenue increased 17.4% to $10.9 million, compared to $9.3 million for the third quarter of 2017, principally due to higher information services revenue of $0.8 million and post-trade services revenue of $0.8 million.

Total expenses for the third quarter of 2018 increased 12.4% to $55.0 million, compared to $48.9 million for the third quarter of 2017. The increase in total expenses was largely due to higher occupancy costs of $1.7 million, depreciation and amortization of $1.6 million, marketing and advertising expenses of $0.9 million, technology and communication costs of $0.8 million and employee compensation and benefit costs of $0.8 million, mainly due to an increase in headcount. Occupancy costs in the third quarter of 2018 include duplicate expense recognized during the build-out phase of the Company's new corporate offices in New York. The duplicate expense had the effect of increasing total expenses by $1.9 million and reducing diluted EPS by $0.04.

Other income increased to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 from $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 due to a $0.7 million increase in investment income as a result of higher investment balances and an increase in interest rates.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2018 was 19.3%, compared to 27.7% for the third quarter of 2017. The third quarter of 2018 income tax provision reflected $1.7 million of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards and a $0.4 million reduction to the provisional tax charge recorded in 2017 in connection with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The third quarter of 2017 income tax provision included $3.8 million of excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards.

Dividend

The Company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock outstanding, to be paid on November 21, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2018.

Share Repurchases

A total of 31,500 shares were repurchased in the third quarter of 2018 at a cost of $6.1 million.

Balance Sheet Data

As of September 30, 2018, total assets were $646.1 million and included $446.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. Total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2018 was $578.6 million.

Guidance for 2018

The Company is updating its full year 2018 overall effective tax rate guidance to a range of 21.0% to 22.0%, down from the previous guidance of 23.0% to 25.0%. The reduction is primarily due to excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation awards that were exercised during 2018.

The Company expects that full year 2018 expenses will be near the low-end of the $220.0 million to $232.0 million guidance range. The expense guidance includes duplicate occupancy costs of approximately $7.0 million for the Company's new corporate offices in New York during the build-out phase.

The Company also expects that full year 2018 capital expenditures will be near the high-end of the $43.0 million to $50.0 million guidance range. The capital expenditure guidance includes approximately $26.0 million of buildout costs for the new corporate offices.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Items

To supplement the Company's unaudited financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and free cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken into consideration with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, are important in understanding the Company's operating results. See the attached schedule for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA and GAAP cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to efficiently trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using MarketAxess' patented trading technology. Over 1,400 institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are active users of the MarketAxess trading platform, accessing global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities. MarketAxess also offers a number of trading-related products and services, including: market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Through its Trax® division, MarketAxess also offers a range of pre- and post-trade services, including trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting and market and reference data, across a range of fixed-income products. Trax is the trading name of Xtrakter Ltd., a MarketAxess group company.

MarketAxess maintains its headquarters in New York and has offices in London, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Revenues Commissions $ 90,513 $ 86,270 $ 289,398 $ 267,307 Information services 7,174 6,331 21,170 19,013 Post-trade services 3,475 2,678 11,671 7,623 Other 281 305 882 919 Total revenues 101,443 95,584 323,121 294,862 Expenses Employee compensation and benefits 26,282 25,485 81,315 78,088 Depreciation and amortization 6,173 4,583 17,232 14,066 Technology and communications 5,879 5,035 17,451 14,442 Professional and consulting fees 5,685 5,547 16,168 13,912 Occupancy 3,528 1,795 10,332 4,621 Marketing and advertising 2,980 2,089 8,580 6,757 Clearing costs 1,760 1,476 5,497 4,320 General and administrative 2,744 2,939 7,927 7,878 Total expenses 55,031 48,949 164,502 144,084 Operating income 46,412 46,635 158,619 150,778 Other income (expense) Investment income 1,635 964 4,186 2,551 Other, net (250 ) (382 ) (785 ) (932 ) Total other income 1,385 582 3,401 1,619 Income before income taxes 47,797 47,217 162,020 152,397 Provision for income taxes 9,203 13,087 34,999 37,781 Net income $ 38,594 $ 34,130 $ 127,021 $ 114,616 Per Share Data: Net income per common share Basic $ 1.04 $ 0.93 $ 3.44 $ 3.11 Diluted $ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 3.36 $ 3.01 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.33 $ 1.26 $ 0.99 Weighted-average common shares: Basic 36,951 36,865 36,952 36,856 Diluted 37,828 38,019 37,859 38,069





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Commission Revenue Details Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Commissions Revenue (In thousands) (unaudited) Transaction Fees U.S. high-grade $ 32,385 $ 34,020 $ 107,553 $ 102,411 Other credit 1 33,088 31,381 108,280 110,221 Liquid products 2 482 546 1,553 1,746 Total transaction fees 65,955 65,947 217,386 214,378 Distribution Fees U.S. high-grade 18,032 16,305 53,520 47,985 Other credit1 6,385 3,842 17,967 4,506 Liquid products2,3 141 176 525 438 Total distribution fees 24,558 20,323 72,012 52,929 Total commissions $ 90,513 $ 86,270 $ 289,398 $ 267,307 Average Variable Transaction Fee Per Million (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 162 $ 174 $ 161 $ 168 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 91 67 94 62 Total U.S. high-grade 157 169 156 164 Other credit 198 235 199 252 Liquid products 39 45 40 43 Total 171 190 171 194 1 Other credit includes high-yield, emerging markets, Eurobonds and municipal bonds. 2 Liquid products includes U.S. agencies and European government bonds. 3 Includes CDS SEF-related revenue.





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheet Data As of September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (In thousands) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 210,085 $ 167,014 Investments, at fair value 236,101 239,521 Accounts receivable, net 62,004 52,636 All other assets 137,941 122,061 Total assets $ 646,131 $ 581,232 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Total liabilities $ 67,513 $ 66,464 Total stockholders' equity 578,618 514,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 646,131 $ 581,232





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (In thousands) (unaudited) Net income $ 38,594 $ 34,130 $ 127,021 $ 114,616 Add back: Interest expense — — — — Provision for income taxes 9,203 13,087 34,999 37,781 Depreciation and amortization 6,173 4,583 17,232 14,066 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $ 53,970 $ 51,800 $ 179,252 $ 166,463 Free Cash Flow (In thousands) (unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities $ 67,994 $ 52,465 $ 153,812 $ 121,583 Less: Net (sales) of corporate debt trading investments (9,959 ) (8,449 ) (6,671 ) (8,338 ) Purchases of furniture, equipment and leasehold improvements (7,786 ) (1,468 ) (23,821 ) (7,245 ) Capitalization of software development costs (2,635 ) (3,427 ) (9,171 ) (10,094 ) Free cash flow $ 47,614 $ 39,121 $ 114,149 $ 95,906





MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Volume Statistics* Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Trading Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade - fixed-rate $ 191,950 $ 192,092 $ 643,781 $ 599,783 U.S. high-grade - floating-rate 14,066 8,734 43,739 24,024 Total U.S. high-grade 206,016 200,826 687,520 623,807 Other credit 166,990 133,757 544,614 438,055 Liquid products 12,505 12,189 39,134 40,840 Total $ 385,511 $ 346,772 $ 1,271,268 $ 1,102,702 Average Daily Volume (In millions) (unaudited) U.S. high-grade $ 3,270 $ 3,188 $ 3,657 $ 3,318 Other credit 2,641 2,116 2,893 2,327 Liquid products 198 193 208 217 Total $ 6,109 $ 5,497 $ 6,758 $ 5,862 Number of U.S. Trading Days 1 63 63 188 188 Number of U.K. Trading Days 2 64 64 189 189 1 The number of U.S. trading days is based on the SIFMA holiday recommendation calendar. 2 The number of U.K. trading days is based on the U.K. Bank holiday schedule. *Consistent with FINRA TRACE reporting standards, both sides of trades are included in the Company's reported volumes when the Company executes trades on a matched principal basis between two counterparties.



