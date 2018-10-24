Check Point Software to Acquire Dome9 to Transform Cloud Security

Acquisition will strengthen Check Point's position as a global leader in Cloud Security



TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announces it has acquired Dome9 of Tel Aviv, Israel. This acquisition enhances Check Point's fully consolidated Infinity architecture and its Cloud Security offering with advanced active policy enforcement and multi-cloud protection capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Dome9 has built a strong reputation for enabling security and compliance for rapid public cloud adoption. Dome9 customers use its platform to secure multi-cloud deployments across Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company provides significant cloud-native security capabilities including intuitive visualization of security posture, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis, enabling cloud deployments safer and more manageable.

As the use of cloud services significantly increases and cyber-attacks on cloud data and resources become more sophisticated than ever, this acquisition strengthens Check Point's position as a global leader in Cloud Protection. It will enable Check Point's customers to acquire an even more powerful security visibility and control across multi-cloud environments through its Infinity's total protection architecture.

"Dome9 and Check Point's CloudGuard together provide the best cloud security solution in the industry. Dome9's platform will add rich cloud management and active policy enforcement capabilities to Check Point's Infinity Architecture, particularly complementing the CloudGuard security product family and make our broad solution even more differentiated in the rapidly moving Cyber Security environment," said Gil Shwed, Check Point CEO. "As 5th generation cyber attacks increasingly target enterprise cloud environments, so our Gen V cyber security solution must effectively protect this vector. This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver the benefits of Cloud with the critical security that must extend from the networks, endpoints and data centers to the Cloud and Mobile enterprise-wide."

Dome9 customers today include many Fortune 1000 Enterprises, global system Integrators and MSPs.

"Joining the Check Point family will make Dome9's unique technologies an integral part of the industry's most comprehensive Gen V cyber security solution, Check Point Infinity," said Zohar Alon, Dome9 co-founder and CEO. "Combining forces allows us to offer the most comprehensive platform to protect customer cloud deployments as they grow and evolve."

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th-generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with our new Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks combined with the industry's most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Dome9

Dome9 (https://dome9.com/) delivers peace of mind to enterprises through security and compliance automation as they scale in any cloud. With Dome9, organizations gain full visibility and control of their security posture, allowing them to minimize their attack surface and protect against vulnerabilities, identity theft, and data loss in the cloud. Dome9's agentless SaaS solution provides operational efficiency for faster time-to-protection. Enterprises choose Dome9 as their key partner to provide the active protection necessary throughout their cloud journey.