Vinay Ramani joins Pipedrive as Chief Product Officer

Leadership of all product, design, data and research organisations at the company



NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipedrive Inc. ( www.pipedrive.com ), a leading sales pipeline software and CRM of choice for over 75,000 companies, today announced the appointment of Vinay Ramani as the company's Chief Product Officer, based in London.

Vinay Ramani now leads the product vision and strategy essential to Pipedrive realizing its true potential. He will lead the product, data, design and research organizations for the company. Vinay joins at an exciting time for the global CRM market. Gartner reports that SaaS CRM is currently the largest application software market which they track, and points to the importance that advanced analytics, machine learning and AI will have as innovation areas in future years.

Having been based in Silicon Valley for two decades, Vinay joins Pipedrive from Google, where he was Product Lead on the Search Ads team - having successfully incubated new products that better understand user task journeys and leading the introduction of Ads on the Google Feed.

Before joining Google, Vinay Ramani held product leadership roles within high profile customer-centric organizations including Uber, Yahoo! and Adobe. At Uber, Vinay created the Global Growth organisation which helped Uber gain tremendous traction in China, India and Latam. His teams built new products, payment mechanisms, sign-up flows, and viral programs that fueled this rapid growth. Many of these learnings will help Pipedrive grow even faster.

He holds an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley and an undergraduate degree in Computer Science & Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Timo Rein, Co-Founder and CEO of Pipedrive, comments, "Pipedrive has always been a product-driven company, and Vinay will help progress innovations that deliver for our business strategy. He is the ideal visionary and leader for our product teams. Vinay is a great fit to our company and we're excited about our future together."

Vinay Ramani comments, "There are literally millions of sales teams that have an incredibly challenging job to do - and Pipedrive has been the leader in meeting their needs with elegant solutions. There is so much more we can do to make every salesperson truly efficient. It is a great privilege to join Timo and the executive team and shape the future of work for hard working sales teams."

Pipedrive is strongly placed to capitalize on a surging global CRM market worth over $40 billion (Gartner). Having recently won an addition $60 million series C funding round, the company is focused on further expanding its R&D, accelerating customer growth across its global footprint, and exploring strategic acquisitions.

Press contacts

Richard Stevenson

press@pipedrive.com

Leslie Green

Bulleit Group for Pipedrive

pipedrive@bulleitgroup.com

About Pipedrive Inc.

Pipedrive is the tool of choice for salespeople in scaling companies – the sales CRM pipeline platform that makes selling simple. Pipedrive keeps things moving, stops tasks falling through the cracks and kills the tedium of admin. Pipedrive ensures that sales activities remain targeted, ambitious and realistic. Today, 75,000 customers in 170 countries, and across 100+ industries leverage Pipedrive's award-winning software to manage their sales process.

Founded by seasoned sales professionals, Pipedrive launched in 2010. It is one of the fastest growing cloud-driven SaaS companies worldwide, having raised $90m in funding from investors including DTCP, Insight Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Atomico, Rembrandt Venture Partners and Paua Ventures.