Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces New Board Member

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ:SNDE) ("Sundance" or the "Company"), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, today announced the casual appointment of Mr. Thomas L. Mitchell to serve as an independent non-executive director on the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Mitchell will serve on both the Company's Audit and Risk Management and Remuneration committees.



The addition of Mr. Mitchell to the Board will bring the total to six directors, including five independent non-executive and three U.S. based directors. Further to this new appointment, the Board currently has a process underway to appoint another director in order to further enhance its skill sets and which would result in an uneven number of Directors.

Mr. Mitchell has a distinguished career in the oil and gas industry, having last served as Executive Vice President ("EVP") and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Devon Energy Corporation, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company. During his tenure at Devon, Mr. Mitchell helped the company successfully navigate uncertain oil pricing environments and complete the strategic acquisition of Felix Energy and sister midstream company Tall Oak.

Prior to Devon, Mr. Mitchell served as the EVP and CFO of Midstates Petroleum where he led the initial public offering on the NYSE in addition to structuring financing strategies and driving two acquisitions that tripled the size of the company in the first year as a public company. Mr. Mitchell previously served as Senior Vice President and CFO of Noble Corporation, then an S&P 500 company, and Vice President and Controller of Apache Corporation, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company. Mr. Mitchell began his career in Arthur Andersen's audit practice where he worked with energy clients and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Bob Jones University.

Mike Hannell, Chairman of Sundance said "The Directors are very pleased to welcome Tom to Sundance's Board. His executive level financial experience in the onshore US oil and gas industry where we compete will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business and create shareholder value."

Eric McCrady, Sundance's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said Tom has a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience guiding oil and gas producers through their growth cycle. His experience as CFO for three separate publicly traded companies, including two members of the S&P 500, will be invaluable to Sundance."

