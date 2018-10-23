ISC® to Release 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2018

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC®" or the "Company") advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, after market close. ISC's Unaudited Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Notes and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on our website at www.company.isc.ca .

We will hold an investor conference call on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free 1-844 419-1765 or 1-216-562-0470 for calls outside North America. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the following link www.company.isc.ca/investor-relations/events . The audio file with a replay of the webcast will be available about 24 hours after the event on our website at the link above. We invite media to attend on a listen-only basis.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC® is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC® is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC® trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

1-855-341-8363

investor.relations@isc.ca