Team, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2018 results after the market closes on Monday, November 5, 2018. In conjunction with this release, Team, Inc. has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, November 6, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).



By Phone: Dial 1-888-699-2378 inside the U.S. or 1-847-852-4067 outside the U.S. at least 10 minutes before the call. A telephone replay will be available through November 13 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 inside the U.S. or 404-537-3406 outside the U.S. using the Conference ID 3982988#. By Webcast: The call will be broadcast over the web and can be accessed on Team's website, www.teaminc.com under "Investor Relations". Please log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Team, Inc.



Headquartered near Houston, Texas, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is a leading provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection, mechanical services and engineering assessment, required in maintaining and installing high-temperature and high-pressure piping systems and vessels that are utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline and other heavy industries. Team offers these services across its 220 branch locations and more than 20 countries throughout the world.

