Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Promotes Tyler Brower to Executive Vice President of Practice Groups

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) announced today the promotion of Tyler Brower to Executive Vice President of Practice Groups. Mr. Brower previously served as Vice President of Practice Groups for PRP. In his new role, Mr. Brower will continue to lead PRP's eight Practice Groups, and further expand the firm's expense area expertise.



PRP President Jeremy Linehan said: "Tyler's unique approach to problem solving and his ability to build high-performing teams of industry experts has allowed our firm to serve a broader range of clients and increase client savings by 120%."



Since Mr. Brower joined PRP in 2002, he has implemented more than $650 million in verified cost savings across 40+ expense areas for PRP's clients. In addition, he has been a key stakeholder for technological innovations and process improvements that have given both PRP and the firm's clients greater ability to monitor and manage clients' spend. Mr. Brower's work has greatly contributed to evolving the firm's service offerings to stay responsive to clients' needs, which is a valued commitment of PRP.



About Profit Recovery Partners, LLC

Profit Recovery Partners, LLC (PRP) develops, implements, and manages cost reduction solutions for Fortune 1000 companies, law firms, private equity firms, and private companies throughout North America. Its industry experience and more than $2.2 billion in annual managed spend, as well as its program for ongoing support and verification, drive PRP's continued commitment to award-winning service. PRP's spend management, supplier management, and procurement strategies have resulted in more than $4.4 billion in client savings. To learn more, visit www.prpllc.com or call 877-484-7776.

