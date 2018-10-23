CTS to Present at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) will be presenting at the Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference on November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. Additional information about the conference is available at www.bairdconferences.com . CTS's investor presentation will be available on the Investors page of www.ctscorp.com for those unable to attend.



About CTS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

