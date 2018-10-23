Leaf Group to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 6, 2018
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF), a diversified consumer Internet company comprised of several marketplace and media properties, today announced it will report its third quarter 2018 financial results after market close on November 6, 2018. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.
Leaf Group Ltd. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
- Tuesday, November 6, 2018
- 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
- Please dial (833) 287-0803 (US/CAN) or (647) 689-4462 (International) to listen to the call.
- The conference ID is 9077955.
- A replay of the Conference call will be available through November 13, 2018: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)
- You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call.
The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group's website.
About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.
Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6413
IR@leafgroup.com
Shawn Milne
Investor Relations
415-264-3419
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com
Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com