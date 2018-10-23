New Infographic From Allsup Shows It's Possible to Return to Work with a Disability

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, Allsup Employment Services, a nationwide Employment Network, released a new infographic on returning to work after receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits.

The infographic includes a variety of important information and describes the Social Security Administration's (SSA) Ticket to Work program that's available to all beneficiaries. Participation in this SSA work incentive program has grown steadily in recent years, increasing 37% since 2015 as more SSDI recipients learn about the program and the services available for returning to work.

Tens of thousands of individuals across the nation have been able to return to work with new or former employers with free assistance from SSA-approved Employment Networks (ENs) like Allsup Employment Services.

"There has never been a better time to try returning to work if you are medically able," said Paula Morgan, Return to Work Case Manager at Allsup Employment Services. "The Ticket to Work program is the best route for those who want to test their ability to work without jeopardizing their healthcare coverage and hard-earned benefits."

Allsup Employment Services found that individuals are five times more likely to respond to outreach about the program if they learn about it when first applying for SSDI benefits. With the unemployment rate for people with disabilities at 7.3%, there is still a long way to go to achieve parity with the 3.4% unemployment rate for those without disabilities.

To assist individuals in returning to work, the Ticket to Work program offers features like a Trial Work Period, during which beneficiaries can test their ability to work and still qualify for disability benefits. Ticket to Work also provides an extended period of Medicare eligibility, expedited reinstatement of benefits should an individual's medical condition worsen and warrant resumption of SSDI coverage, and incentives for impairment-related work expenses.

The program also provides access to Employment Networks (ENs) like Allsup Employment Services, which is a subsidiary of Allsup.

Allsup has helped more than 300,000 people to receive their SSDI benefits. The online tool empower by Allsup® combines an SSDI assessment for eligibility and Social Security disability application support, along with return to work guidance for those who may medically recover. Allsup has a 53% success rate at the application level, compared to the national average of 34%.

Learn more about returning to work with SSDI, or how to apply for disability benefits at TrueHelp.com.

