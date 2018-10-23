Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 7, 2018

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") (NASDAQ:FRSH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Hosting the call will be Weldon Spangler, Chief Executive Officer and Nik Rupp, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with third quarter 2018 financial results will be issued that same day, shortly after the market close.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 877-407-3982 or for international callers by dialing 201-493-6780. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers by dialing 412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 13682981. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the Company's corporate website at http://investors.papamurphys.com/ under the "Events & Presentations" page. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Papa Murphy's

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take ‘n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, selling hand-crafted, fresh pizzas for customers to bake at home. The Company was founded in 1981 and currently operates over 1,400 franchised and corporate-owned stores in 37 states, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. Papa Murphy's core purpose is to help anyone with an oven and 15 minutes serve a scratch-made meal. In addition to fresh pizzas, the Company offers hand-crafted salads, sides and desserts to complete the meal. Order online today at www.papamurphys.com for easy pick up everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

Investor Contact:

Maurice Hines

maurice.hines@papamurphys.com

360-449-4008

Media Contact:

Alexis Diltz or Daniel Evans

communications@papamurphys.com

360-449-4001