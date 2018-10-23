GenOn Energy Senior Strategic Advisor to speak at S&P Global Platts Financing US Power Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenOn Energy Senior Strategic Advisor, Darren Olagues, will be the keynote speaker during the S&P Global Platts 20th Annual Financing US Power Conference in New York City.



His presentation on impact of company restructuring in the energy markets is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Presentation slides will be posted to the Investor Relations section of GenOn Energy's website at www.genon.com.

