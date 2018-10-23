Web Global Holdings, Inc. Unveils New "CryptoCake" Streaming TV Channel at World Crypto Con 2018 in Las Vegas

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Global Holdings, Inc. (OTC:WEBB) a diversified cryptocurrency holding company specializing in media and digital currency mining operations, today announced that the company will be attending and exhibiting at the World Crypto Con conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31–November 2, 2018.



At the conference, Web Global Holdings will be sponsoring a booth to exhibit CryptoCake, the company's cryptocurrency news streaming channel set to launch February 2019. Attendees will have the opportunity to watch newly developed trailers about the channel and its various show programming content. The channel's co-creators, Steve Slome and Lee Zuckerman, will also be in attendance and available to connect with other industry leaders to answer questions about CryptoCake and discuss the emerging cryptocurrency market.

"As cryptocurrency continues to gain significant momentum on a global scale, we are proud to be at an event that is dedicated to connecting players within the space to foster growth and innovation within the industry," said Steve Slome, Chief Executive Officer of Web Global Holdings, Inc. and co-creator of CryptoCake. "World Crypto Con is a fantastic opportunity for us to gain exposure for the company and our crypto TV channel, CryptoCake. We look forward to showcasing the content we have been developing, while also shining a light on the need for a channel entirely focused on reporting news and entertainment content on the rapidly growing cryptocurrency market."

World Crypto Con (WCC) is a global stage for industry leaders to share their projects and technologies with investors, experts, developers, businesses and attendees who are using blockchain and cryptocurrency to redefine our everyday lives. The 2018 conference will be held at Aria Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and expects to have more than 5,000 people in attendance, 150+ exhibitors, and 75 keynote speakers.

Web Global Holdings is currently in production developing quality programming content for its CryptoCake streaming news channel. CryptoCake will be the first 24-hour OTT news channel solely dedicated to reporting news and informative content for the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and fintech industry.

Visit Web Global Holdings and CryptoCake at booth #310 and contact Tory@cmwmedia.com to schedule an on-site interview with company CEO Steve Slome and COO Lee Zuckerman. For more information about the conference, please visit https://worldcryptocon.com .

To learn more about Web Global Holdings and its CryptoCake channel, please visit the company's website .

ABOUT WEB GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

Web Global Holdings, Inc. is a California-Headquartered, publicly traded company (OTC: WEBB) incorporated in the state of Colorado. We are a diversified holdings company that creates growth through asset acquisition and development to produce long-term cash flow and favorable returns for stakeholders. Web Global Holdings has a diverse array of operating subsidiaries specializing in both traditional television production, internet, streaming media along with crypto, blockchain and the FinTech space. Webb is currently building out OTT streaming channels, reality television productions, online videos, and scripted television around the rapidly expanding crypto and blockchain universe. Web Global Holdings' largest operating subsidies are CryptoCake™, BitGen Mining, and Allocation Media Entertainment.

To learn more, please visit the company's website at http://webglobalholdings.com .

