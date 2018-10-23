IOC Officials Visit Calgary, Tour Heart of Calgary's Olympic Legacy Venue

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation (BidCo) will host a briefing for media on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, where members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will visit the city for the first time since Calgary was selected as a candidate city for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.



The IOC's Christophe Dubi (Olympic Games Executive Director) and Hannah Burns (Head of Promotion, Olympic Games and Olympic Candidatures) will join Calgary 2026 BidCo's CEO, Mary Moran, to provide an update on the status of Calgary's bid under the backdrop of Canada Olympic Park, one of the key venues that would host athletes and the world in 2026.

The IOC is coming here at BidCo's request to answer any questions Calgarians may have prior to the plebiscite vote November 13th to ensure they are fully informed and engaged.

WHO:

MC Helen Upperton, Olympic silver-medallist, bobsleigh

Mary Moran, Calgary 2026 BidCo CEO

Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director, IOC

Hannah Burns, Head of Promotion, Olympic Games and Olympic Candidatures, IOC

Alex Gough, two-time Olympic luge medallist

Canadian Skeleton Team

International athletes will be sliding on the Olympic track

WHERE/WHEN:

Canada Olympic Park (COP) – First finishing dock at bottom of the track (behind white festival tent)

Event begins at 11 a.m. (lasts ~25 minutes)

Photo and interview opportunities will be made available with athletes and executives.

