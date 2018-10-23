Tennessee Blockchain Summit to Define the State's Strategy for Blockchain Technology

Industry leaders and state officials convene for discussions to help establish Tennessee as a leading state in blockchain and other emerging technologies

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tennessee Blockchain Summit convenes today, bringing together business leaders and officials from across the state to help define Tennessee's strategy for blockchain technology and develop an action plan to strengthen the blockchain community in Tennessee. The event, held at the offices of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, is an effort to establish Tennessee as a home for thought leaders, developers, and adapters of blockchain and emerging technologies.

A new website, www.TokenizeTN.com , was also launched today to encourage community involvement and leadership to drive adoption and education of distributed ledger technologies in Tennessee. It has resources on existing blockchain efforts in the state and information on how to get involved.

"The blockchain community will grow and thrive in an environment with open communication and collaboration," said Kristen Johns , a partner in the Intellectual Property Practice Group at Waller , a leading national law firm with headquarters in Nashville. "This Summit brings together blockchain and industry leaders to define an action plan for establishing Tennessee as a leader in driving adoption of promising technologies, such as blockchain, and making the state a preferred place to grow technology-based businesses."

In March, the Tennessee State Legislature and the governor passed two bills that support blockchain development in the state. The bills recognize the legal authority to use blockchain technology and smart contracts in conducting electronic transactions and protects ownership rights of certain information secured by blockchain technology. "The blockchain community in the state continues to grow at a rapid pace, and we want to enable collaboration to make Tennessee open for business in blockchain," Johns stated.

To foster the adoption and evolution of blockchain and other related technologies in Tennessee, the summit brings together more than 30 people representing business, economic development and government from across the state. The participants, all of whom are investing in, developing or governing blockchain technologies, will address the state's strategy for blockchain technology in connection with business and enterprise needs and opportunities, legislation, and use cases for adoption in the private and public sectors across a range of industries.

"Blockchain and decentralized technologies have the potential to provide solutions for emerging economic, social and political operating systems," said David Perry, Product Strategist at ConsenSys .

According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development , Tennessee is a prime location for attracting and retaining emerging technology companies due to the state's favorable tax and regulatory environment.

"Tennessee is excited about the current and future impacts blockchain will have on the global economy," said Bob Rolfe, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. "We are home to a number of companies that are making significant investments in blockchain development including AllianceBernstein, HCA, FedEx and FreightWaves, which announced a $4 million expansion in Chattanooga earlier this month. Tennessee's balanced budget, proactive and efficient government, and low tax burden provide an ideal environment for these companies to build on this growing technology."

The event is co-sponsored by Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, and ConsenSys, a venture production studio focused on solutions powered by decentralized technology.

To learn more and contribute to the blockchain community in Tennessee, please visit www.TokenizeTN.com .

About Waller

With more than 230 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com .

About ConsenSys

Founded in 2014, ConsenSys is a global formation of technologists and entrepreneurs working to enable a decentralized world. ConsenSys aims to improve current services and concepts as well as building new ways in which we engage with technology and others. For more information, please visit: www.consensys.net .