Craig Newmark Donation Supports Legal Advocacy for Underrepresented Veterans

San Francisco, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Francisco-based entrepreneur Craig Newmark, founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, has become one of the most active philanthropists and proponents of veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area and across the nation. Over the last five years, Craig has been one of Swords to Plowshares' most ardent supporters, with over $400,000 in donations, including his most recent grant of $160,000 from Craig Newmark Philanthropies to support our legal program's efforts to assist underrepresented and vulnerable veterans.

Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies.











For underserved veterans, including women veterans and those with less than honorable discharges, Swords to Plowshares' Legal Services department provides free consultation and attorney representation to help them remedy an unjust military discharge status and access their benefits, including healthcare, disability support, and homeless-prevention services. These critical VA benefits increase economic opportunity and long-term stability for veterans with service-connected disabilities.

Beyond Craig's generous financial support, he continues to provide his professional expertise as a member of Swords to Plowshares' Advisory Board. Craig works with our communications team to amplify our voice online, thereby raising awareness of veterans' needs and advancing our policy efforts at the local, state, and national levels.

"We are excited to have the continued support of Craig Newmark and his philanthropic organization," said Michael Blecker, executive director of Swords to Plowshares. "His guidance has improved our organization's ability to use supportive technologies in conducting outreach to homeless and low-income veterans. His most recent donation, which funds an expansion of our legal program, will positively impact the lives of hundreds of veterans who are in need of our legal advocacy."

"Veterans and military families deserve recognition for their service year-round," said Craig Newmark. "We have a duty to stand with these brave people, to offer a hand when they can't catch a break and to lend our voices when theirs aren't heard. Swords to Plowshares' legal program does just that, and I'm proud to support its efforts to assist underrepresented and vulnerable veterans."



About Swords to Plowshares



Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares is a community-based not-for-profit organization that provides counseling and case management, rapid re-housing and eviction prevention services, employment and training, supportive housing, and legal benefits assistance for low-income, homeless and at-risk veterans in the San Francisco Bay Area. Swords to Plowshares promotes and protects the rights of veterans through advocacy, public education, and partnerships with local, state and national entities. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares, and ways in which you can help, by visiting our website at http://www.stp-sf.org.



About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark Philanthropies was created by craigslist founder Craig Newmark to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement. The organization works to advance people and grassroots organizations that are getting stuff done in areas that include trustworthy journalism, voter protection, gender diversity in technology, and veterans and military families. For more information, please visit: https://craignewmarkphilanthropies.org/.

