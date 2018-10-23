Bob Woodruff Foundation Invests $2.8 Million in Fall Grants

New York, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) announced a total investment of $2.8 million awarded to 22 organizations with programs that serve post-9/11 veterans, service members, and their families. These grantees address the Foundation's key focus areas of education and employment, quality of life, and rehabilitation and recovery.

"We've focused our investments on programs that meet the urgent and emerging needs of the military-veteran community," said Anne Marie Dougherty, Executive Director at the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "We're excited that this Fall's grant recipients represent a balance of both programs new to BWF and also longstanding partners, with whom we effectively address our priorities for this year and beyond. These outcome-oriented programs all help ensure that the post-9/11 community will thrive after service."

As part of our ongoing partnership with the NFL, the Fall portfolio includes programs that BWF supported through funding from the NFL Foundation. The NFL-BWF partnership supports healthy lifestyles and communities, and reflects our shared goal of ensuring meaningful support for veterans, service members, their families and their caregivers.

The BWF education and employment grants include programs that help transitioning service members identify and obtain employment, and further their education. Besides seeking a range of programs, BWF also strives to serve a range of veterans. For this reason, the BWF Fall portfolio includes two programs focused on career opportunities for the most vulnerable veterans, those at risk of homelessness.

The quality of life grants include an exciting group of best-in-class programs that focus on helping families to navigate resources more easily, addressing legal challenges, and supporting the needs of caregiving families, in addition to promoting healthy lifestyles and community interaction.

The Fall portfolio includes three rehabilitation and recovery programs. These incredibly impressive programs draw from the nation's best clinicians as they provide evidence-based clinical mental health care to veterans and their family members, train and supervise mental health clinicians across the country to treat PTSD with evidence-based clinical treatment, and train equine-assisted therapists in the first research-based equine-assisted therapy for veterans with PTSD. For a full and detailed list of Bob Woodruff Foundation's 2018 Fall Grants recipients, visit here.

To learn more about qualifying for a Bob Woodruff Foundation grant, please visit https://bobwoodrufffoundation.org/grants/.

