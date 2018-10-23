24th Annual DesignCon Announces Robust 2019 Conference Lineup

15 Track Educational Program Curated by Nearly 100 Esteemed Engineers



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DesignCon , the nation's biggest event for chip, board and systems design engineers, today announced its 2019 conference schedule, which will feature more than 100 sessions across 15 tracks covering the most important topics within the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon 2019 takes place January 29-31, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. To register for a media pass to attend, please visit: designcon.tech.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media

DesignCon's conference content is curated by 99 seasoned engineers and industry experts who review and approve every speaker submission. This leads to an up-to-date educational curriculum focused on the most pertinent topics across signal and power integrity; mixed-signal and high-speed serial design; system co-design; test and measurement methodologies; and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"Every year DesignCon puts together an unmatched educational conference that is tailored specifically to the interests of our community of engineers," said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. "We are excited to provide an event that speaks to the fundamental trends and future innovations across electrical engineering, and features presentations from some of the brightest minds in the industry."

The conference is split into four session formats: boot camps, tutorials, panel discussions, and technical sessions, each offering attendees different educational value. All conference sessions across the four formats are led by industry experts on the cutting edge of innovation. Some highlighted examples of each format include:

Boot Camps: DesignCon 2019 offers three all-day training boot camps to its attendees. Taking place on January 29, the three boot camps provide essential skills for hardware design engineers. The boot camps will cover power integrity hands-on simulation and measurement , the art of signal integrity analysis , and machine learning and artificial intelligence for hardware and electronics design .

Tutorials: DesignCon's three-hour tutorial sessions offer hands-on insight into new engineering techniques such as how to design good PDN filters and advanced IBIS-AMI techniques . Some topics at the forefront of the industry include: design and verification for high-speed I/Os and lowering the barrier to entry for electronic and photonic ICs .

Panel Discussions: Presented in 75-minute time slots, these technical panels will feature three-to-five industry experts speaking on specific trends taking place in the industry today. Some topics covered include: 112 Gbps package challenges , PCI Express ecosystem planning for 32 GT/s , and optimizing 400-GbE signal intergrity.

Technical Sessions: DesignCon will feature more than 80 technical sessions presenting exclusive research addressing specific case studies and application overviews in 45-minute time-slots. Conference attendees have access to full technical papers in addition to slide presentations. Featured presentations include:

To see the full conference schedule, please visit this link.

Leading companies presenting at DesignCon 2019 include Amazon Lab 126, AMD, ANSYS, Broadcom, Cadence, Cisco, Google, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Mentor, Molex, NVIDIA, Oracle, Raytheon, Samsung, Samtec, Siemens, Synopsys, TE Connectivity, Tektronix, and Xilinx, among others.

DesignCon 2019 is also supported by The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) , offering its accreditation to conference attendees. Each conference hour is equivalent to one professional development hour (PDH), and 10 PDH's result in one continuing education unit (CEU) and an official IEEE certificate. IEEE accreditation can be used to meet training requirements, stand out to future employers, and maintain an engineering license.

