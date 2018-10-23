Overstock.com Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Senior company executives to discuss results and strategies for Overstock's retail and blockchain businesses with shareholders and analysts

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) announces an upcoming informational event for analysts and investors to be held on November 13, 2018, at Peace Coliseum , the company's global headquarters near Salt Lake City, UT. The event will include discussion and Q&A on Overstock's retail and blockchain businesses and strategies with members of the company's executive leadership team.

"As I discussed on our last earnings call and in my recent letter to shareholders , the speed of improvements within our retail business has been robust, as have been developments in our work on the blockchain, including the recent historic issuance of tZERO's Security Token," said Overstock.com CEO and founder, Patrick M. Byrne. "I look forward to this chance to provide clarity for the market about our admittedly complex businesses and urge any interested investor or analyst to join us for this illuminating event."

Interested shareholders should contact Overstock's Investor Relations team at IR@Overstock.com for more information or to reserve a seat at the event.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc . Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Series A Preferred (Medici Ventures' tZERO platform: OSTKP) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer based in Salt Lake City, Utah that sells a broad range of products at low prices, including furniture , décor , rugs , bedding , and home improvement . In addition to home goods, Overstock.com offers a variety of products including jewelry, electronics, apparel, and more, as well as a marketplace providing customers access to hundreds of thousands of products from third-party sellers. Additional stores include Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com dedicated to selling artisan-crafted products from around the world. Forbes ranked Overstock in its list of the Top 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in 2014. Overstock regularly posts information about the company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, https://www.overstock.com .

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. O.biz and Space Shift are also trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on August 9, 2018, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

