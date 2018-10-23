Eyenovia to Present at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2018
NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products utilizing its patented piezo-print technology to deliver microdosed medications topically to the eye, today announced that Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will present data from the Company's PG21 study at the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2018 taking place on Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Chicago, IL.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Event: OIS@AAO 2018
Date: Thursday, October 25, 2018
Time: 12:05 – 12:11 PM
Location: Marriott Marquis Chicago
About Eyenovia
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of next generation topical eye treatments based on its proprietary delivery and formulation platform for microdosing. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases.
