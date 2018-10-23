Align Business Advisory Services Opens New Headquarters in Winter Park, Plans to Add 20 New Jobs

Local M&A firm experiences record year of growth, facilitating $500 million in Central Florida deals



ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Business Advisory Services , a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm specializing in the lower-middle market, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Winter Park, Fla. On the heels of a record year of growth, including $500 million in Central Florida M&A activity, Align Business Advisory Services expects to add 20 new jobs over the next two years.

Align Business Advisory Services' success resulted in several milestones for the firm:

Surpassed $1 billion in total M&A investment

250 percent year-over-year revenue growth

Hired nine new team members

Established its presence in Denver and Chicago, two of the fastest-growing regions for the lower-middle market

"After spending nearly 20 years in the corporate finance industry, I repeatedly witnessed middle market companies lacking the proper resources and representation needed to successfully close a deal," said Dena Jalbert, CEO and founder of Align Business Advisory Services. "I founded Align to specifically meet the complex business needs of companies in the lower-middle market, and our growth is a testament to the demand for those services."

Orlando serves as a thriving region for the lower-middle market, and Align Business Advisory Services' new 2,000-square-foot Winter Park office will support more M&A activity for Central Florida companies, as well as national brands. Through its management consulting, business strategy, finance and M&A services, Align Business Advisory Services connects buyers and sellers to facilitate successful transactions.

"With an abundance of young talent driving innovation and a thriving technology community, Orlando is home to an exciting business ecosystem set to become a driving force in middle-market M&A activity," said Jalbert. "We look forward to continuing our work with Central Florida businesses and expanding Align's reach to other up-and-coming lower-middle market regions and industries."

Align Business Advisory Services' new office is located at 436 N. Wymore Road, Suite B, in Winter Park, Fla. For more information on Align Business Advisory Services or the new office, please visit https://www.alignba.com/ .

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and business advisory firm based in Winter Park, Fla. Founded in 2010 with a mission to break the mold of the conventional advisory firm, Align is specifically built to fit the needs of the lower-middle market. Securing more than $1 billion in buy and sell side transaction value, Align is well-versed in helping businesses grow, along with aligning buyers and sellers in successful transactions. With a team of trusted advisors, as opposed to bankers or brokers, Align provides solutions to the unique challenges of the lower-middle market though management consulting, business strategy, finance and M&A services. For more information, please visit https://www.alignba.com/ .