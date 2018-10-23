Promoboxx Appoints Mark DiAntonio as Vice President of Engineering

Executive Appointment to Drive Growth, Product Innovation, and Business Impact for Promoboxx Customers

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoboxx , the only retail marketing platform powered by brands, has appointed Mark DiAntonio to its executive team as the Vice President of Engineering. Mark has a proven track record of building and leading successful engineering teams with a focus on innovation, agile process, and great teamwork. Mark joins Promoboxx to oversee engineering operations and accelerate the development and delivery of innovative products that increase retailer activation and consumer engagement.

Prior to Promoboxx, Mark held senior-level positions at DraftKings Inc., Warner Brothers Games, Turbine, and Arthur J. Gallagher. During his time at DraftKings, Inc., Mark served as the Director of Engineering, and then as the Head of Product, Media. In these roles, Mark successfully led his team through a period of extreme growth while also evolving their process to a changing compliance and regulatory landscape. Mark has been credited on game titles in the Warner Brothers Games digital platform group including Batman Arkham City, Gotham City Impostors, Mortal Kombat, Injustice, Shadows of Mordor, Cartoon Universe, Lord of the Rings Online, D&D Online, and Infinite Crisis.

"Mark brings over fourteen years of engineering expertise that will help Promoboxx accelerate the delivery of products and solutions for local retail marketing," said Ben Carcio, CEO and Co-Founder of Promoboxx. "Under Mark's leadership, we'll grow our capabilities to help national manufacturing brands and independent retailers increase consumer engagement, local foot traffic, and ultimately in-store sales."

"I was drawn to Promoboxx because of the revolutionary product and a great chemistry with the executive team," said Mark DiAntonio, Vice President of Engineering at Promoboxx. "This stage of the company is incredibly exciting. I look forward to assisting the growth of Promoboxx and its products alongside a strong team of exceptional software engineers."

About Promoboxx

Promoboxx is the only retail marketing platform powered by brands. With Promoboxx, national manufacturing brands connect, manage, and market through their entire retail channel to engage consumers, extend brand reach, and increase local sales. Promoboxx empowers brands to activate independent, specialty retailers with localized, multi-channel content and campaigns. Retailers customize that content for their local markets and automatically promote it to their earned and paid audiences across social, mobile, email, web, and digital advertising channels -- all with just a few clicks. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, Promoboxx partners with over 75 leading brands, including Chevrolet, GE Appliances, New Balance, and The North Face. And with over 3 million retailer campaigns launched, Promoboxx creates thousands of local consumer touchpoints with every campaign. For more information, visit www.promoboxx.com or call +1 (800) 380-7502 x3.

