Lifetime Brands to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, November 8, 2018

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its third quarter 2018 financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Thursday, November 8, 2018.



The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 787-0801 or (661) 378-9632, passcode #5795347. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2ovdzd4m . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global provider of kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n®, Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Mossy Oak®, Swing-A-Way® Taylor® Kitchen and Vasconia®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Rabbit®, Towle® Silversmiths, Tuttle®, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including Bombay®, BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath and Taylor® Weather. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company's corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com .