Fortinet Acquires Cloud-Based Threat Analytics Company ZoneFox

Adds Machine Learning-Based Threat Detection and Response Capabilities to Protect Enterprises From Insider Threats

Ken Xie, founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer, Fortinet

"Enterprise organizations are experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of endpoints and users accessing data and cloud resources, which is also increasing the need to defend against insider threats. In fact, 30 percent of breaches involved insiders acting negligently or maliciously according to the 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report . By combining ZoneFox's cloud-based threat-hunting technology with Fortinet's existing endpoint and SIEM security offerings, we are well positioned to provide our customers with an integrated approach to defend against insider threats, eliminate network blind spots and protect today's expanding attack surface with automation and machine learning."

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ:FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today completed the acquisition of ZoneFox Limited, a privately-held cloud-based insider threat detection and response company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet's existing endpoint and SIEM security business by providing customers with:

Deeper visibility into endpoints and associated data flow and user behavior, both on and off the network

Machine learning capabilities able to distill billions of events per day into high-quality threat leads to uncover blind spots and alert users of suspicious activities

A unique cloud-based architecture that captures essential data around five core factors - user, device, resource, process, and behavior - to analyze and configure policies easily

Full forensics timeline recording of information, combined with a simple search interface that helps analysts quickly determine the actions needed to boost an enterprise's security posture

A zero-configuration agent that is easy and fast to deploy; the solution can scale up to support over 10,000 agents without performance loss

Out-of-the-box support for GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA and PCI DSS, with "ready-to-go" policies

The integration of ZoneFox's award-winning machine learning-based threat-hunting technology will complement FortiClient endpoint security to provide endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities and will extend FortiSIEM with additional user entity behavior analytics (UEBA) features, both on-premises and in the cloud. Fortinet expects that the new endpoint security capabilities provided by ZoneFox will allow enterprise organizations to better leverage machine learning to detect anomalous behavior and provide an even faster response to insider threats.

Dr. Jamie Graves, chief executive officer and founder, ZoneFox

"We're pleased to join the Fortinet team and bring together our shared vision of alleviating CISO concerns about insider threats. Integrating our solution with the Fortinet Security Fabric will allow us to extend our reach to a broad spectrum of Fortinet and third-party solutions to solve customers' most difficult challenges in network security."

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 360,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

About ZoneFox

ZoneFox is a world-class enterprise security platform that effectively combats the growing issues of insider threats by reducing the risk of data theft, leakage and misuse to organisations across the globe. Through sophisticated UEBA and machine learning technology, ZoneFox provides rapid, actionable insights around user behaviour and data flow. This insight comes from both on and off the corporate network, without impacting endpoints and user privacy. Significantly strengthening security posture, ZoneFox enables organisations to see where business-critical data is going, who is accessing it and, most importantly, who is doing things with it that they shouldn't be – either accidentally or maliciously. Headquartered in Edinburgh and with an office in London, ZoneFox is headed up by Cyber Security Entrepreneur Dr. Jamie Graves. For more information, please visit www.zonefox.com .

