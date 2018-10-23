Selecta Biosciences Presents New Interim Data from Phase 2 Trial of SEL-212, in Development for Chronic Severe Gout, at ACR 2018

Interim analysis indicates serum uric acid (SUA) control has been maintained into months four and five with once monthly combination treatment, SUA control projected to be 66% at end of study period



Patient imaging has shown reduction in tissue urate deposits as measured by Dual Energy Computed Tomography (DECT) during SEL-212 treatment periods (months 1-5) and maintenance of SUA near 0 mg/dL

Low flare rates observed to date in new patient cohorts over treatment period

No new safety signals have been observed in the five combination treatment cohorts

Phase 3 program planned to begin in 2018 with proposed dose regimens

Company to host conference call and live webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc . (NASDAQ:SELB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unlocking the full potential of biologic therapies by mitigating unwanted immune responses, today presented new interim Phase 2 data from patients receiving SEL-212, a product candidate in development for the treatment of chronic severe gout designed to lower SUA, at the 2018 American College of Rheumatology (ACR)/Association for Rheumatology Health Professionals (ARHP) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

SEL-212 is a combination product candidate designed to sustain control of SUA levels in patients with chronic severe gout, potentially reducing harmful tissue urate deposits which when left untreated can lead to debilitating gout flares and joint deformity. SEL-212 consists of pegadricase (formerly known as pegsiticase), a pegylated uricase, co-administered with SVP-Rapamycin, designed to mitigate the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs). ADAs develop due to unwanted immune responses to biologic medicines, rendering these therapies less potent, which remains an issue across therapeutic modalities and disease states including chronic severe gout.

The interim data reported today at ACR consist of new cohorts of patients that received five monthly doses of SEL-212, at doses of 0.1 or 0.15 mg/kg of SVP-Rapamycin in combination with 0.2mg/kg of pegadricase. In the new cohorts, projections based on the rate of SUA control for patients who have completed the treatment period suggest that approximately 66% of the evaluable patients may maintain SUA level control below 6 mg/dL throughout five months of therapy with concurrent mitigation of ADAs against the pegadricase enzyme. Final data are still pending for five of these patients. Our projection for these five patients is based on the observation that all other patients in these cohorts that had serum uric acid levels <6 mg/dL at week 12 successfully maintained control of SUA through the entire five-month period. However, caution should be exercised in drawing any conclusions from projections of clinical data. Furthermore, the observed sustained maintenance of SUA near 0 mg/dL has led to rapid reduction in tissue urate deposits as measured by DECT imaging. DECT scans were performed as an exploratory measure to evaluate reduction of tissue urate burden in a subset of patients of the Phase 2 trial.

"Today's reported interim data have met our goal of showing sustained SUA control over the five-month combination period. In addition, SEL-212 provides the added convenience of monthly dosing with a low incidence of flares observed in the Phase 2 clinical trial to date. And importantly, during months four and five of treatment, there have been no new emerging safety findings in the trial," said Werner Cautreels, Ph.D., President and CEO of Selecta. "The reduction in tissue urate deposits in joints and tissue as shown by our DECT data presented today at ACR represents a potentially important benefit for patients whose disease is not responding to other treatments. With these data now in hand, we believe we are well positioned to execute on our Phase 3 program, which is expected to start later this year."

Approximately 29% of the patient population treated with SEL-212 in the ongoing Phase 2 trial has experienced gout flares during the first month after treatment with continued reduction of gout flare rates out to month five. 96% of flares have been mild or moderate, and no flares have been reported as a serious adverse event (SAE) nor resulted in discontinuations of the study drug.

SEL-212 has been generally well tolerated at clinically active doses following repeated administrations in the trial. There have been 21 SAEs reported, 11 of which were reported to be not related or unlikely to be related to study drug, nine of which were infusion reactions that were previously reported by the company in June 2018, one of which was an infusion reaction that occurred in the most recent cohorts and one of which was reported to be related to study drug. No infusion reactions have been reported after treatment period two. As far as the Company is aware, all SAEs have been successfully treated without further issues.

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis with more than 8.3 million patients in the United States having been diagnosed with gout, which is caused by high levels of uric acid in the body that accumulate around the joints and other tissues, and can result in flares that cause intense pain. Approximately 160,000 patients in the United States suffer from chronic severe gout, a painful and debilitating condition in which patients are not able to get their SUA levels below 6 mg/dL and therefore have several flares per year and can develop nodular masses of uric acid crystals known as tophi. Elevated SUA levels have been associated with diseases of the heart, vascular system, metabolism, kidney and joints.

