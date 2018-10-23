Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. announces appointment of Elan MacDonald to its Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. ("Atlas") and its subsidiaries, including Atlas Growers Ltd. are pleased to announce that Elan MacDonald, ICD.D, has joined its Board of Directors.



Elan MacDonald obtained her ICD.D designation in 2017, and is Senior Vice President, National Client Development, with Global Public Affairs, a public relations and strategy advisory firm which has 8 offices across Canada. Elan built and for almost a decade ran her own public affairs firm, Impact Consulting, which was recently acquired by Global Public Affairs. Elan advises CEO's and senior leadership teams, and works with clients to sustain and grow their businesses.

Mrs. MacDonald is a member of the Board of Directors of Edmonton Global, whose purpose is to attract more foreign direct investment to the greater Edmonton metropolitan region. She is also a Director with the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs. MacDonald has a long history in Alberta politics serving as Deputy Chief of Staff and Political Advisor to two Alberta Premiers, and as a political advisor to Cabinet Ministers.

Sheldon Croome, Atlas President & CEO noted, "We are delighted to have attracted Elan to our Board, as she brings a wealth of relevant experience to our emerging new business and the burgeoning cannabis industry."

Mrs. MacDonald became one of the initial members of the Atlas Advisory Board earlier in 2018 and will now be one of the independent members of Atlas' current 6-person Board of Directors. Atlas thanks Jim Courtney, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors, for his service since joining Atlas in May 2018. Mr. Courtney will continue to be involved with Atlas as a member of the Atlas Advisory Board.

About Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. and Atlas Growers Ltd.

Atlas is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and its' wholly owned subsidiary, Atlas Growers Ltd., has recently received its' Cultivation and Production licenses for the initial purpose-built 38,000 square foot Atlas facility. This facility will have the capacity to produce approximately 5,000 kg of dried cannabis annually as well as to refine cannabis concentrates. Further, Atlas Growers' 160-acre site could allow for significant future expansion of cultivation capacity, with a development permit in place for up to 1,000,000 square feet of additional construction. Atlas is well financed and has a currently unutilized $6.25 million bank facility in place with ATB Financial.

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey R. Gossain, P. Eng.

Vice President of Operations

Phone: 780-784-5920

Email: invest@atlasgrowers.com

Website: www.atlasgrowers.com

Graeme Dick, BMgmt

Colwell Capital Corp.

403-561-8989

graeme@colwellcapital.com