Miracle Method Surface Refinishing Named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

With over 39 years of experience, Miracle Method has grown to become an industry leader with over 140 franchise locations in the United States and Canada. In fact, no other surface refinisher can match their proprietary refinishing process, quality, or years of experience. Since 1979, Miracle Method has refinished over 1,100,000 bathtubs, showers, tile walls, and floors and countertops and continues to provide superior refinishing solutions to residential and commercial customers, eliminating the need for costly replacement options.

Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 26,000 veteran franchise owners representing over 250 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Miracle Method franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"We pride ourselves on providing our military veterans with an exceptional franchising opportunity," said Gwyn O'Kane, VP of Franchise Sales and Development. "Vets make excellent candidates as franchise owners because of their leadership skills, ability to follow established systems and processes, and unmatched determination to succeed."

Chris Tomblin, a 26-year member of the U.S. Army Reserve and real estate investor, purchased the Miracle Method franchise after searching for refinishing options for a house in Augusta, GA he considered purchasing. The house had two retro bathrooms, one pink and one blue, and Tomblin could not find a cost-effective solution for changing their colors within servicing distance to the house. He and his wife Lana opened Miracle Method Surface Refinishing in Augusta, GA on May 1, 2018.

Miracle Method proudly supports military veterans by offering a 10% discount off the initial franchising fee. With unmatched training and support, those who are considering investing in a franchise opportunity with Miracle Method can expect strong entry into business ownership. Backed by a strong support team, all existing and new franchisees have access to industry-leading support in all facets of their business including; operations, sales, marketing, ongoing training, education, and technical workshops.

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2018 Top Franchises for Veterans.

About Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Miracle Method Surface Refinishing is the nation's largest kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing franchise, with over 140 + locations throughout the U.S.. Since 1979, Miracle Method has specialized in bathtub, ceramic tile, and countertop refinishing making old surfaces new in just two to three days. Miracle Method franchise owners live in the market they serve and pride themselves on being independent, local small business owners. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit miraclemethod.com/franchise or call 877-434-5096.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.

