USA Real Estate Holding Company Completes Acquisition of Green Pharma Colombia S.A.

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC:USTC), a diversified public holding company, announced today that it has signed the final agreement to acquire Green Pharma Colombia S.A. Green Pharma Colombia S.A. will merge into USTC as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Under the terms of this Agreement, the Company will issue 25M common shares to Green Pharma Colombia S.A.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this transaction as the Company advances its position into the cannabidiol (CBD) sector. The Company plans to build sustainable long-term shareholder value as this market continues to grow," stated by Sabahat Ullah, Director of USTC.



He further added, "The Company has appointed Paula Andrea Victoria Valencia from Green Pharma Colombia S.A. to its Board. She's a professional in Business Administration with emphasis in Banking and Finance from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, with more than 15 years of experience in the planning, organization, direction and control of organizational administrative processes in the areas of finance, treasury, payroll and human management, different economic sectors through labor linkage in companies such as AVIANCA SA and Finesa Seguros Ltda."



About Green Pharma Colombia:



The company Green Pharma Colombia S.A. is dedicated to the cultivation and extraction of cannabis oil, as well as the production of tinctures, creams and beauty products (shampoo, creams for skin relief) with different concentrations of CBD and THC. The company only grows the best strains with the highest quality standards, which assures us to be as consistent as possible from batch to batch in order to produce replicable results for patients.



For more information visit: www.pharmagreen.co



About USA Real Estate Holding Company:



USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC:USTC) is a public holding company that is motivated in expanding its asset & revenue base through acquisition for the purpose of increasing shareholder value by diversifying as a multi-faceted Company. For more information visit: www.usarealesatetholding.com



