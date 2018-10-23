Tonix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) (Tonix) announced today that Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix, will present and host investor meetings at the Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, in Jupiter, Florida.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Event: Dawson James Securities 4th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference Date: Tuesday, October 30, 2018 Time: 2:00 p.m. ET Location: Wyndham Grand Hotel, Jupiter, Fla. (Preserve Ballroom B)

A live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the presentation will be available under the Presentations & Events tab of the Investors section of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals website at www.tonixpharma.com .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense through potential medical counter-measures. Tonix is developing Tonmya, which has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation, as a bedtime treatment for PTSD. Tonix is also developing TNX-102 SL as a bedtime treatment for agitation in Alzheimer's disease under a separate IND to support a Phase 2, potential pivotal, efficacy study and has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for this indication. TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) is in the pre-IND application stage, also for the treatment of PTSD but by a unique mechanism and designed for daytime dosing. Tonix's lead biologic candidate, TNX-801, is a potential smallpox-preventing vaccine based on a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, currently in the pre-IND application stage.

This press release and further information about Tonix can be found at www.tonixpharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Tonix's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties of government or third party payor reimbursement; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; and substantial competition. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Tonix does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 9, 2018, and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Tonix's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof.

