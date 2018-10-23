Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) will host a conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's third quarter 2018 financial results. The call will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings announcement is scheduled to be released to news services after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

The call-in number is 323-994-2093, confirmation code 9869850. A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available at www.capitalsenior.com through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

For the convenience of the Company's shareholders and the public, the conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting November 6, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until November 14, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call replay, call 719-457-0820, confirmation code 9869850. The conference call will also be made available for playback via the Company's corporate website, www.capitalsenior.com .

Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation's largest operators of residential communities for senior adults. The Company's operating strategy is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The Company's communities emphasize a continuum of care, which integrates independent living, assisted living, and home care services, to provide residents the opportunity to age in place. The Company operates 129 senior housing communities in geographically concentrated regions with an aggregate capacity of approximately 16,500 residents.

Contact Carey P. Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, at 972-770-5600 for more information.



