Red Eagle Mining Provides Update on Restructuring

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Eagle Mining Corporation (TSX:R, BVL: R, OTCQX:RDEMF) provides an update on the restructuring announced on August 24, 2018. Red Eagle Mining has received conditional approval from the TSX for an exemption from the requirement to obtain shareholder approval for the debt retirement transaction and potential change of control to Annibale SAC ("Annibale"), based on the financial hardship exemption in Section 604(e) of the TSX Company Manual.

The private placement ("Private Placement") for gross proceeds of approximately C $50 million has not yet been funded by Annibale. Red Eagle Mining continues to expect the Private Placement to close. If the Private Placement is not funded by Annibale or 100% owner of Annibale, Fernando Palazuelo, who has given a personal guarantee, Red Eagle Mining will vigorously pursue all legal remedies.

Red Eagle Mining continues to be in default with respect to its US $60 million credit facility which initiated the restructuring.

