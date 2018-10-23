Music of Your Life Acquires The Marquie Group

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Music of Your Life (OTCPK: MYLI) has acquired The Marquie Group, which is involved in the development of health and beauty products. The Marquie Group is currently developing a new portfolio of products for the wellness market containing an all-natural, proprietary blend of ingredients, including amino acids, antioxidants, and other anti-aging components.

Music of Your Life will be marketing the new products on its nationwide radio network with 60-second commercials, and its streaming television channel. Music of Your Life CEO, Marc Angell, said, "Owning a nationwide radio network is a distinct advantage over our competitors, at least from a cost perspective. Running 30-40 spots a day, in more than 30 markets across the country, and on the Internet can get very expensive, but costs us little in comparison. Marketing our own products on our own radio network makes perfect sense. With the recent addition of our streaming TV channel, we'll be able to simulcast ads, promos, infomercials, and other marketing related programming featuring the Marquie products for now, and others in the future."

The Marquie Group was founded by international beauty expert Jacquie Carter, who has spent nearly two decades in the Health and Beauty industry. Her expertise in product development, product marketing and, most recently, as the Director of Worldwide Training and Education at Herbalife International has afforded her the opportunity to understand consumer needs on a worldwide scale. Among Jacquie's many accomplishments was to have launched more than 60 products across 90 countries worldwide, products which have racked-up more than $1B in sales worldwide. As a two-time cancer survivor, Jacquie has a deep appreciation for fostering healthy, beautiful skin from the inside out. Jacquie noted, "It's important to focus on how our body functions and to seek out those natural ingredients that can deliver powerful benefits. The beauty drink line-up I've created for Marquie is quite unique. And, the health and beauty benefits are amazing. I'm very excited to kick-off the new product line with these fun and innovative beverages."

Marc Angell added, "We're very excited about the products Marquie is bringing to the company. They're cutting edge health and beauty products which fit right into our demographic range. It's a perfect fit for us. Jacquie's done a brilliant job formulating these products. She's a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we're thrilled to have her on the team. We'll be launching with a beauty drink that Jacquie's been perfecting, along with a line of beauty products containing CBD oils and powder."

About Music of Your Life, Inc.

Music of Your Life, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Over the Counter stock exchange, ticker symbol (OTCPK:MYLI). Music of Your Life is the longest running syndicated music radio brand in broadcasting history featuring the "Adult Standards". The Company recently revamped its terrestrial playlist to include hit records from the 60's and 70's. The Company also offers a commercial free, multi-channel, subscription service featuring Rock, Pop, Jazz, Hits, and Country streaming on their website.

Please visit their website at: www.musicofyourlife.com .

Contact:

For additional information on Music of Your Life, Inc., contact the Company's President and CEO, Marc Angell, at 800-351-3021, or send an email to marc@musicofyourlife.com. For investor information, please email us at info@musicofyourlife.com.