Hotwire and Nokia deploy XGS-PON fiber technology to bring new ultra-broadband services to customers in Florida and North Carolina

First commercial deployment of XGS-PON in the Southeastern US will open the door to new enhanced services and applications for current and future Hotwire customers there.

October 23, 2018

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida - Hotwire, one of the leading US fiber-optic telecommunications providers specializing in residential and commercial services, will deploy Nokia's XGS-PON1 fiber solution to enhance its network and deliver new, high-quality 10Gbps broadband services to its customers. The roll-out brings some of the fastest broadband speeds to Hotwire's Florida and North Carolina customers, including Salisbury, North Carolina - Hotwire's latest public-private partnership - and will expand to support other such partnerships in the future.

Hotwire's deployment of Nokia's XGS-PON solution reflects its commitment to continually develop the capabilities and speed of its market-leading network, and is an important step towards extending new ultra-broadband services such as streaming video in 4k, 8k and 12k. The deployment also provides a cost-effective upgrade path for Hotwire's existing fiber network, which covers most of the US east coast, allowing the company to seamlessly move from GPON (2.5Gbps) to XGS-PON (10Gbps) using the same access node.

Jonathan Bullock, VP of Corporate Development & Government at Hotwire, said: "From the beginning, Hotwire has focused on deploying cutting-edge technology to ensure our customers experience the very best of broadband. This is why we invest in future-proof fiber and build direct fiber infrastructure into every home and business we serve. We're now making that network even faster for our customers by rolling out the first 10-Gigabit service in Florida and North Carolina. Hotwire is excited to partner with Nokia, which is at the forefront of next-generation PON technology. With Nokia's solution, we can radically enhance the capacity of our network with minimal impact or network upgrades."

Federico Guillen, president of Nokia Fixed Networks business group, said: "We are excited to help Hotwire kick off their 10Gbps service and provide the tools, resources and expertise they need to deliver better, faster and smarter ultra-broadband access to customers in Florida and North Carolina. With a proven track record of next-generation fiber technology deployments, we were able to demonstrate how our XGS-PON solution could help provide a cost-effective path to 10Gbps and support the enhanced ultra-broadband services Hotwire required. We look forward to continuing supporting Hotwire as it provides best-in-class broadband to its residential, commercial and government customers throughout the US Southeast."

Did you know?

The Hotwire deployment includes Nokia's ISAM platform, residential gateways and access controller

XGS-PON is the fastest and most cost-efficient way to evolve existing GPON networks to 10Gbps, offering symmetrical bitrates and a clear path forward to TWDM-PON.

Nokia is deploying XGS/TWDM-PON with Frontier, Greenlight, EPB, SKB and China Mobile along with several other customers

About Hotwire

Hotwire Communications has been providing all-fiber, triple play telecommunication services for nearly twenty years. Hotwire offers a full-suite of services to residential, commercial, hospitality, government, and educational customers in fifteen states, primarily concentrated in the Southeast. Hotwire is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL with regional operations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Philadelphia.



Independently ranked by a number of third-party outlets, Hotwire is PC Magazine's Fastest ISP of 2017, Netflix's fastest ISP, the recipient of the National Cable Television Cooperative's Innovator Award for its concierge style customer service, and Cable Fax's Top Ops award for its dedication to Community Service. Striving to power the Home of the Future, Hotwire leads the way in public-private-partnerships and in bringing 4k video, virtual reality and other advanced technologies into its customers' homes.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Hotwire

Karla Thatcher

PR Communications

Email: karla.thatcher@hotwiremail.com

Nokia

Mark Provost

Fixed Networks Communications

Phone: +1.732.312.8476

Email: mark.provost@nokia.com