Netia and Nokia deploy first virtualized Distributed Access Architecture cable network in Europe

Nokia's Unified Cable Access Solution enables Netia to significantly boost cable network capacity needed to bring Gigabit and IPTV services to Poland

October 23, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that Netia, one of the largest regional telecommunication operators in Poland, will deploy its Unified Cable Access solution to significantly increase the network capacity needed to support surging bandwidth demands. Initially targeting the cities of Warsaw and Krakow, the deployment will create Europe's first fully virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA) cable network and enable Netia to deliver enhanced ultra-broadband services to residential and business customers and quickly expand its network into new service areas.

Annual data traffic growth of 40-60%1 is placing enormous pressure on cable operators' Hybrid Fiber Coax (HFC) networks globally. To meet this growing demand, cable operators are turning to software-driven, all-IP Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), which increase the capacity of existing networks, reduce operating costs and improve signal quality. Estimated to be a $1.6 billion market by 20221, DAA architectures are becoming essential for cable operators looking to rapidly deploy new services and cost-effectively upgrade their networks.

Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution is based on a virtualized Distributed Access Architecture (vDAA) which delivers greater space and power savings, as well as superior architectural flexibility, compared to traditional DAAs. Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution will enable Netia to establish a fully distributed and virtualized access architecture that can support new, competitive Gigabit and IPTV services over great distances. By moving the cable access layer functions in its headend and hub sites to the access nodes that sit closer to customers, Netia can eliminate some of its legacy cable-specific hardware and significantly extend its reach into new communities. It also can increase the performance needed to ensure a better internet experience for subscribers.

Netia will begin deploying Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution, including the Gainspeed Access Controller and Gainspeed Access Nodes, into its network in Q4 2018. Once fully deployed, Netia will be able to effectively replace analog optical transmission with 10Gbps Ethernet, establishing an all-IP architecture capable of backhauling and transmitting digitized video over long distances. This will help reduce the space and power costs in the hub while significantly increasing the network's capacity, reach and signal quality, thus improving ultra-broadband services for its customers.

Jaimie Lenderman, senior analyst at Ovum, said: "DAA is a key transformation in next generation cable access networks, enabling cable operators to deliver higher bandwidths and new service offerings to residential and business clients. Virtualized network functions and automation optimize network capability, producing a more efficient and agile cable network. Furthermore, the business case for DAA enables operators to realize cost savings in the space-starved headend."

Andrzej Abramczuk, president of the board, general director at Netia said: "To support the growing demand for new ultra-broadband services in Poland, we need to quickly grow our network in both capacity and reach. Nokia is the only vendor that can provide an innovative approach and solution that allowed us to achieve huge capacity gains and expand into new areas without augmenting the metro network we had in place. With Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution, we can more easily deploy and deliver new services that ensure our customers receive the best TV experience and fastest Internet speeds in Poland."

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "We are excited to be working with Netia to build a network capable of delivering some of Poland's fastest broadband speeds. Netia is stepping forward and distinguishing themselves as a technology leader. With Nokia's vDAA solution, Netia will be able to quickly enhance their network to deliver the additional capacity and reach they need to meet rising customer demand for ultra-broadband services."

Did you know?

Nokia's Unified Cable Access solution will enable Netia to deploy 1Gbps High Speed Internet (HSI) Services (DOCSIS 3.0) or 1+Gbps HSI-Services (DOCSIS 3.1) in combination with advanced Real Time Protocol (RTP)-based video services. For subscribers interested in moving from 1Gbps to 1+Gbps, a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem is required.

Resources

About Netia

Netia provides comprehensive and user-friendly on-line solutions and multimedia entertainment. Our services are designed for private users, companies and institutions.



Netia Group is one of the biggest telecommunications operators in the Polish market. It employs almost 2 thousand people in 70 locations throughout Poland. The Capital Group includes among others: Netia S.A., Internetia Sp. z o.o., Telefonia Dialog Sp. z o.o., Petrotel Sp. z o.o., TK Telekom Sp. z o.o. Netia is part of Cyfrowy Polsat Group - the largest provider of media and telecommunication services both in Poland and the region of central and eastern Europe.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.



From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

