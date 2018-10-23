Alphatec to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ("Alphatec" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve patient lives through the relentless pursuit of superior outcomes, announced today that the Company plans to release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, November 8, 2018, after the market closes.



The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The dial-in numbers are (877) 556-5251 for domestic callers and (720) 545-0036 for international callers. The conference ID number is 8275528. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com .

A replay of the webcast will remain available on Alphatec's corporate website until the Company releases its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until February 1, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. Please use the replay conference ID number 8275528.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company that designs, develops and markets spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities and trauma. The Company's mission is to improve lives by providing innovative spine surgery solutions through the relentless pursuit of superior outcomes. The Company markets its products in the U.S. via independent sales agents and a direct sales force.

Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com .

