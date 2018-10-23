Ahold Delhaize announces departure of Marc Croonen as Chief Sustainability, Transformation and Communications Officer

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 23, 2018 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that Marc Croonen, Chief Sustainability, Transformation and Communications Officer, has decided to leave the company as of November 1.

Frans Muller, CEO Ahold Delhaize, said: "I would like to thank Marc for his valuable contributions to Ahold Delhaize. He helped shape and drive our aspiration to be a leading sustainable retailer, installing clear and tangible targets to measure our progress. We have significantly improved in the core areas in which we know we can make the biggest impact in our brands and communities: increasing vitality through healthier food, reducing food waste and running an inclusive business. Marc's leadership also played a key role in building our corporate brand and reputation, making our workplaces even safer, and in ensuring a smooth transformation after the merger. He leaves the company ready for its next phase. We wish him all the best in the future."

Sustainable retailing will continue to be an integral part of the Ahold Delhaize strategy. The company will build on the foundations that Marc helped shape during the past two years, reflected by our ranking among the industry leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. Ahold Delhaize will provide an update on its sustainable retailing strategy for 2025 at our Capital Markets Day on November 13.

Attachment