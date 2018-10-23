Nidec Raises Year-end Dividend Projection for FY2018

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation ((TSE: 6594, OTC:NJDCY) (the "Company") today announced an upward revision to its year-end dividend projection for the year ending March 31, 2019, previously announced on July 25, 2018.



The details are as follows:

Dividends per share (yen) for the year ending March 31, 2019

Annual Dividends Per Share First

Quarter-end Second

Quarter-end Third

Quarter-end Fourth

Quarter-end Full Year Previous projection

(as of July 25, 2018) - 50.00 - 50.00 100.00 Revised projection - - - 55.00 105.00 Dividend paid for the year ending March 31, 2019 - 50.00 - - - <Reference>

Dividend paid for the year ended March 31, 2018 - 45.00 - 50.00 95.00

Reasons for the revision for dividend projection

The Company upholds shareholder-oriented management and places importance on regular dividend payments, seeking to increase its dividend payout to around 30% of the consolidated net profit. Based on this policy and in view of the current financial condition, profit level, and dividend payout ratio, the Company decided to revise upward its year-end dividend projection for the year ending March 31, 2019 from 50.00 yen per share to 55.00 yen per share, making the projected aggregate annual dividend 105.00 yen per share.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the intent, belief, strategy, plans or expectations of the Company or other parties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the risks to successfully integrating the acquired business with the Nidec group, the anticipated benefits of the planned transaction not being realized, changes in general economic conditions in related product markets, shifts in technology or user preferences for particular technologies, whether and when required regulatory approvals are obtained, and changes in business and regulatory environments. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.