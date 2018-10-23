NXP and SoftAtHome Collaborate on Secure Edge Computing Solution

Solution enables new intelligent & secure services in the home, and simplified on-the-fly deployment



BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (BROADBAND WORLD FORUM 2018) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and SoftAtHome (stand E101B Messe Berlin), the technology company dedicated to the digital home, today announced that they are collaborating on a solution to enable edge computing for Home Gateways. Based on SoftAtHome's Connect'ON modular software platform and NXP's Layerscape™ multi-core processors, the solution employs Linux containers to host applications, which can be deployed on-the-fly to home gateways with orchestration in the cloud. NXP's EdgeScale™ technology provides end-to-end security for the edge computing solution.

Edge Computing technology aims to harness the power of cloud computing and artificial intelligence while addressing the need for low latency, privacy and reliability of many use-cases. For example, an application such as face recognition for a "video doorbell" can run the machine-learning in the cloud and download the inference model to the Home Gateway at set intervals. This means that camera data does not need to continuously stream to the cloud, and the application continues to work even when an internet connection is lost. NXP's EdgeScale technology for secure onboarding and management of IoT devices covers the entire dataflow from edge to cloud.

The edge solution's approach has several advantages over traditional application software architectures including the ability to dynamically deploy without rebooting. It can also securely separate applications from critical services and leverage both cloud and edge computing power, including artificial intelligence. The most significant innovation is that the same run-time environment is available on both the cloud and the edge device (Home Gateway in this case) – so that developers can write new applications without deep knowledge of the embedded system.

"Combining SoftAtHome's modular gateway platform with NXP's EdgeScale technology and high-performance multi-core processors will accelerate the availability of a new computing model for the home," commented Noy Kucuk, vice president, digital networking at NXP. "We are excited to be working with SoftAtHome to deliver new services based on artificial intelligence in the hybrid cloud-edge."

"SoftAtHome provides a robust home network software product with great Quality of Service. Connect'ON transforms operator-Home Gateways into high-performance secure service delivery platforms and can support the needed technologies to provide best-in-class broadband services, including Edge computing," added Lionel Gremeau, marketing product director, SoftAtHome. "Our cooperation with NXP will accelerate the adoption of this new paradigm."

NXP and SoftAtHome will demonstrate the programmable platform to invited customers during the Broadband World Forum event in Berlin, 23-25 October. Please contact pr@nxp.com or visit NXP at meeting room MR1, hall 22B at BBWF to schedule a private demonstration. Meet SoftAtHome in Stand E101B.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has over 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.26 billion in 2017. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome creates software for operators to deploy services with the best user experience for connectivity, pay TV, Home Networking and Smart Home products. SoftAtHome products are deployed with major operators in over 20 million homes over 18 countries. The company based in France and Belgium is still growing with over 250 employees mainly in software development. We are regularly opening new offices to support our customers. Offices are already in half a dozen European capitals as well as in Dubai, Singapore and Toronto. More info: www.softathome.com

