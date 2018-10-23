WISeKey's WISeAuthentic celebrates 10 Years of Protecting the Watch Industry





Geneva - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a cybersecurity IoT platform company, today celebrates the 10th anniversary of WISeAuthentic, its digital solution that tracks and protects any item of value, reduces counterfeiting and fraud through a trusted platform using digital identity and BlockChain technology.

Of note, this week WISeAuthentic was featured in the Swiss Watch Magazine WorldTempus: - A brief history of digital authentication in the watch industry (http://en.worldtempus.com/article/watches/innovation-and-technology/authentication-a-brief-history-of-digital-authentication-in-the-watch-industry-26588.html ).



WISeKey has been a pioneer in digital luxury product authentication since 2008. WISeKey's expertise in designing NFC secure chips, combined with WISeAuthentic's platform for the identification, authentication, tracking and direct marketing of goods, provides customer-fit solutions for brand protection. Through the WISeKey's WISeAuthentic platform, now available for both Apple iOS11 and Android phones, brands have the ability of directly reaching out to the vast majority of their end-customers thus increasing the effectiveness of their marketing / communication efforts, while the intuitive features of the application, provide customers with the ability of authenticating and securing their valuable goods and data with ease.

The WISeAuthentic platform BlockChain technology fully reinforces the 2008 WISeKey original patent, "method and apparatus for digital authentication of valuable goods," which covers an invention related to the use of strong digital identification and authentication methods (provided by WISeKey in cooperation with OISTE.ORG), allowing objects connected to the Internet to be authenticated and monitored in real-time via trusted clouds. A full description of the patent is available at http://goo.gl/ozgOQm .

Earlier this year, WISeKey's WISeAuthentic BlockChain platform was selected by Favre-Leuba to authenticate and protect its luxury watches and their owners (https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/09/24/1574619/0/en/Favre-Leuba-Selects-WISekey-s-cutting-edge-WISeAuthentic-Blockchain-platform-to-protect-its-luxury-timepieces.html).



WISeAuthentic BlockChain, which is a method for digital certification of authenticity of a physical object provides brands with the ability of:

issuing a storage device comprising of a digital certificate of authenticity

checking, when required, the validity of the digital certificate of authenticity

modifying, when required, the status of validity of the digital certificate of authenticity.

The WISeAuthentic Blockchain platform integrates the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company's VaultIC154 NFC secure element. These tags, when placed on any product and tapped by an NFC phone, securely authenticate and track the product much like an embedded ePassport and confirm the identity of the product on the BlockChain ledger.

"WISeKey has long been recognized as a leader in providing luxury and other product manufacturers with reliable means to protect their brands against counterfeiting," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "With the addition of the WISeAuthentic BlockChain platform, we can now provide our clients with a powerful and unified way to shield their brands from the harmful effects of counterfeiting, while providing enhanced visibility into their end-consumers."

The BlockChain Advantage

While most people consider BlockChain technologies as a vital component in securing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, the cryptography and security inherent in the BlockChain system can be utilized for storing information, making transactions and performing functions for web-based services that demand high security requirements for an impenetrable global reach. Favre-Leuba's implementation of WISeAuthentic BlockChain technologies ensures the company's database, its watches and the warranty system are protected by the highest level of security and encryption available today whilst providing full transparency and traceability to the stakeholders involved, including Favre-Leuba's authorized retailers and its trusted customers.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying via a Virtual Platform large scale digital identity ecosystem. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic RoT ("RoT") and IoT Microchips provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

