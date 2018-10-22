Market Overview

UPDATE - Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
October 22, 2018 11:20pm   Comments
PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPDATE: At the request of a number of analysts, we are moving the call by one hour to 3:30pm Pacific Time (6:30pm Eastern Time).

Tesla will post its financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after market close on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.  At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q3 2018 Update Letter, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website.  Tesla will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30pm Pacific Time (6:30pm Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What:  Date of Tesla Q3 2018 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast  
When: Wednesday, October 24, 2018  
Time: 3:30pm Pacific Time / 6:30pm Eastern Time  
Shareholder Letter: http://ir.tesla.com  
Webcast:  http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)  

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

For additional information, please visit ir.tesla.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

Press Contact:
press@tesla.com

