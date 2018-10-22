Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tribune Media, Microchip Technology, and Cocrystal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tribune Media Company, Microchip Technology Incorporated, and Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Class Period: November 29, 2017 - July 16, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts concerning the conduct of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. during the process of seeking regulatory approval necessary to complete a proposed merger between Tribune and Sinclair. Specifically, the complaint alleges that while the defendants frequently discussed the regulatory steps necessary to complete the merger in public statements and presentations, including Sinclair's purported agreement to take certain actions to secure regulatory approval, the defendants misstated or omitted the fact that: (1) Sinclair was refusing to divest itself of television stations in certain markets necessary to secure regulatory approval; and (2) Sinclair was taking the position that it was not legally or contractually obligated to complete the identified divestitures to ensure regulatory approval.

To learn more about the Tribune class action go to: http://bespc.com/tribune/ .

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Class Period: March 2, 2018 -August 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate security measures to protect users data; (2) that the company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Microchip class action go to: https://bespc.com/mchp/ .

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Class Period: September 23, 2013 - September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants were engaged in a pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate Cocrystal's stock price; (2) this illicit scheme would result in governmental scrutiny, including from the SEC; (3) defendants failed to abide by SEC disclosure regulations; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Cocrystal's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Cocrystal class action go to: https://bespc.com/cocrystal/ .

