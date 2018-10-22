Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $2.15 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, consisting of (i) $650.0 million of Senior Floating Rate Notes due 2021 (the "senior floating rate notes"); (ii) $500.0 million of 4.400% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 notes") for a public offering price of 99.812% of the principal amount of the 2025 notes; (iii) $500.0 million of 4.650% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "2028 notes") for a public offering price of 99.720% of the principal amount of the 2028 notes; and (iv) $500.0 million of 5.250% Senior Notes due 2048 (the "2048 notes") for a public offering price of 99.592% of the principal amount of the 2048 notes (collectively, the "notes"). The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation's other senior unsecured indebtedness, and will be guaranteed by the subsidiaries of Constellation that are guarantors under Constellation's senior credit facility and/or senior term credit facility.



Closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 29, 2018. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with borrowings under its senior term credit facility and its commercial paper program and cash on hand, to finance the Company's pending incremental investment in Canopy Growth Corporation of C$5.1 billion, or approximately $4 billion.



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com, contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be offered or sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

