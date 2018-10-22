Vanderbilt Financial Group, The Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA, Welcomes A Purpose-Driven & Impactful Team of Advisors to the Family

A new team of advisors with a strong focus on purposeful investing joins the expanding firm with an eye towards impact investing



WOODBURY, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanderbilt Financial Group is proud to announce the addition of a $300 million dollar team who have devoted their practice entirely to investing with purpose. Vanderbilt Chief Entrepreneurial Officer, Steve Distante, says, "More and more, advisors and clients are voting with their investments to be in line with their values and passions. We are pleased to have another team of advisors join us who are culturally aligned when it comes to investing impactfully."

In this new partnership, Vanderbilt has acquired 50% of the Broker Dealer, a family run business spanning four generations.

The addition of this team includes a partnership in a second broker dealer focused solely on bringing capital to impact-oriented companies to help them scale and grow. This new Broker Dealer is a continuation of Vanderbilt's growth as "The Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA" and includes activities aimed at educating and engaging investors, entrepreneurs and students alike on impact and socially responsible investing. Distante added, "We are grateful for the overall success that our firm has had in the impact space and look forward to the future. This is just the beginning!"

Fresh on the heels of an impact investing focused documentary film premier at the United Nations (UN) on 9/11, Vanderbilt Financial Group is committed to elevating the role of impact investing in mainstream investment. The film, "Impact", produced in partnership with Investment News, highlights entrepreneurs who are solving the world's challenges through business and how the capital raised grows their impact economically, socially, and environmentally.

About Vanderbilt Financial Group: Founded over 50 years ago in 1965 and located in Woodbury, NY, Vanderbilt Financial Group is the Entrepreneurial Broker Dealer known as the Sustainable Broker Dealer and RIA committed to investing with purpose. Vanderbilt is a full-service Broker Dealer and Advisory firm with a focus on Impact Investing through their initiative ImpactU.me. Vanderbilt's refreshing, unique, and innovative culture is a driving force to constantly strive to positively impact their community. To learn more, check out https://joinvanderbilt.com/ and www.impactu.me.

