Green Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNBC), the bank holding company ("Green Bancorp" or the "Company") that operates Green Bank, N.A. ("Green Bank"), today announced that, on Friday, October 19, 2018, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be paid on or after November 21, 2018 to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2018.



About Green Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Green Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates Green Bank in the Houston and Dallas metropolitan areas and Austin, Louisville and Honey Grove. Commercial-focused, Green Bank is a nationally chartered bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a division of the Department of the Treasury of the United States.

Forward Looking Statement

