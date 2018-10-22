INSYS Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on Nov. 5

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY), a leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Monday, Nov. 5, after the U.S. financial markets close.



Following the release, Saeed Motahari, president and chief executive officer, and Andy Long, chief financial officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties can listen to the call live as it occurs via the company's website, https://www.insysrx.com/ , on the Investors section's Presentations & Events page; or by dialing 844-263-8304 (from inside the U.S.) or 213-358-0958 (from outside the U.S.) and using the Conference ID 6149699. A webcasted replay of the call will be available on the site a few hours after the event.

About INSYS

INSYS Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients' quality of life. Using proprietary spray technology and capabilities to develop pharmaceutical cannabinoids, INSYS is developing a pipeline of products intended to address unmet medical needs and the clinical shortcomings of existing commercial products. The company is committed to developing medications for potentially treating anaphylaxis, epilepsy, Prader-Willi syndrome, opioid addiction and overdose, and other disease areas with a significant unmet need.



