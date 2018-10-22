MacroGenics Announces Participation in Three Investor Conferences

ROCKVILLE, MD, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences. These include:

BTIG Biotech Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference, including a panel discussion titled "Immuno-Oncology in Liquid Tumors: Where is the Unmet Need?" in New York City on October 25, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. ET;

Credit Suisse 27 th Annual Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference in Scottsdale, AZ and provide a corporate update on November 13, 2018, at 10:55 a.m. MT (12:55 p.m. ET); and

Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference – MacroGenics' management will participate in the conference in New York City and provide a corporate update on November 14, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of the Credit Suisse and Stifel presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Contacts: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com