OneSpan to Demonstrate Innovations in Cloud-Based Risk Analytics, Blockchain and Digital Account Opening at Money 20/20 USA 2018

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN), a global leader in software for trusted identities, e-signatures and secure transactions, will demonstrate at Money 20/20 USA 2018 advances in cloud-based risk analytics, digital mortgage closing using blockchain technology, and identity verification and e-signatures for digital account opening.



In Booth 2105 at Money 20/20 USA 2018, OneSpan will demonstrate:

Cloud-Based Risk Analytics : OneSpan's demonstration of Risk Analytics will show how financial institutions can detect and mitigate fraud in real time across multiple channels while improving the user experience. OneSpan will demonstrate how Risk Analytics uses sophisticated machine learning combined with customizable rules to identify risk at critical steps in real time, score risk levels and take instant action on identified fraud patterns, helping to stop fraud, reduce false positives, improve the user experience and meet compliance requirements.

: OneSpan's demonstration of Risk Analytics will show how financial institutions can detect and mitigate fraud in real time across multiple channels while improving the user experience. OneSpan will demonstrate how Risk Analytics uses sophisticated machine learning combined with customizable rules to identify risk at critical steps in real time, score risk levels and take instant action on identified fraud patterns, helping to stop fraud, reduce false positives, improve the user experience and meet compliance requirements. Digital Mortgage Closing Powered by Blockchain : E-signature and e-closing technology paired with blockchain can help banks and lenders securely sign, manage and track mortgage closing documents throughout the lending process. OneSpan will demonstrate how organizations can record evidence in a distributed ledger to ensure complete transparency and auditability throughout the lifecycle of the loan, significantly reducing costs associated with compliance.

: E-signature and e-closing technology paired with blockchain can help banks and lenders securely sign, manage and track mortgage closing documents throughout the lending process. OneSpan will demonstrate how organizations can record evidence in a distributed ledger to ensure complete transparency and auditability throughout the lifecycle of the loan, significantly reducing costs associated with compliance. Digital Account Opening: Combining digital identity verification with e-signature technology, financial institutions can modernize the account opening process and mitigate application fraud across their digital channels. Using technology obtained through OneSpan's acquisition of Dealflo , the demonstration will show an innovative approach to identity verification that is multi-layered and integrated with OneSpan Sign to optimize customer acquisition rates while meeting risk, fraud, and compliance requirements.

Money 20/20 USA 2018 is being held at The Venetian in Las Vegas from October 21-24, 2018.

About OneSpan:

OneSpan enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. We do this by establishing trust in people's identities, the devices they use, and the transactions that shape their lives. We believe that this is the foundation of enhanced business enablement and growth. More than 10,000 customers, including over half of the top 100 global banks, rely on OneSpan solutions to protect their most important relationships and business processes. From digital onboarding to fraud mitigation to workflow management, OneSpan's unified, open platform reduces costs, accelerates customer acquisition, and increases customer satisfaction. Learn more about OneSpan at OneSpan.com and on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

